Guiding Light: What is Longing?

The quality of longing itself is Divine. When we long for the ephemeral, for things of the world, it tires us and makes us inert. But when this longing turns toward the Infinite, it fills us with energy, joy, and a deep sense of liveliness.

Yet, this very longing carries a sweet pain. And in trying to run away from this pain, we often try to shut down the longing altogether. We distract ourselves, our hearts stiffen up, and we look for shortcuts to bypass the ache. But the secret is this: don’t shorten the longing. Let it be long! After all, that’s why it’s called loooonging!

To bear the pain of longing is a great skill. When we stop resisting it, this longing itself takes us into moments of bliss. It uplifts the heart and makes the spirit dance. It is possible to have this bliss in human life, and it is what even the angels long for. That’s why, in the ancient days, longing was not suppressed—it was nurtured. People would sing, listen to stories, and immerse themselves in kathas and music, just to keep that flame alive.

When longing in you matures, it becomes the bridge between the individual and the universal. It transcends personal relationships. It rises above jealousy, craving, and all negative emotions. Only with wisdom and self-knowledge can one truly transcend these bindings and step into a space of pure, sacred longing. Many people think wisdom is dry, devoid of emotion, but that is a misconception. True wisdom is juicy! It deepens the longing and makes life vibrant.

And here is the secret—the longing within you is nothing but God. That yearning in your heart is Divine itself calling you inward. Longing gives you the strength to bless others. It connects you to the whole creation with tenderness and compassion.