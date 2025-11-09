Guiding Light: And Then There Were None | representational pic/ Pixabay

Life is a journey of accumulation of knowledge, material possessions, relationships, and so much more. We are on a constant quest of expanding our circle of influence and gaining more and more. Driven by the urge for more, every minute is measured for productivity, and that has devalued the time that we actually spend with these accumulations, which, when you wonder about it, is so counterintuitive. We spend our lives in pursuit of goals that we have barely any time to spend with or dedicate to once they’ve been achieved.

The Danish concept of Hygge has been a bit of a rage recently, which talks about the importance of little things, like presence, comfort, gratitude, equality and togetherness. When you strip back the pursuit of happiness, it is these attributes which really matter: an ability to be present, cherish togetherness, believe in equality and be grateful for everything that we have. Gratitude is not just the perfect antidote to a sense of lack, but it is a doorway to inviting abundance into our lives.

Closer home, ‘maya’ is used to describe the sticky web of material possessions that entangles us and can cause us to lose our bearings. Human life is a pursuit of transcending the limitations we are all born with and identifying with a larger cause. Sanatan Dharma, or the eternal way, has some very simple yet incredibly effective recommendations for a centred existence, and the best part is that it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. Whether it is academic persuasion or devotion that tugs at your heartstrings, there is a path for you to follow and perfect.

Read Also Guiding Light: The Mind Behind The Machine

If the shadowy planet Rahu represents greed for material possessions, its other half, the mighty Ketu, is the harbinger of detachment. It is this interplay of push and pull which sustains life. Each night when we sleep, we drop all identities and material possessions, and yet when we are awake, we once again assume our worldly roles and ideals in pursuit of things that meant nothing only minutes ago! It’s when we can wear our identities as loosely as an oversized hoodie rather than a tight-fitting shirt that we can create an air gap between our true selves and the material world. And where our minds were crowded with a million racing thoughts, wants and desires, suddenly there are none…