Guiding Light: The Value Of Mantras

A mantra is a sacred utterance; it is specially associated with India’s great ancient scriptures, the Vedas which are a collection of hymns and sacred utterances that have survived for millennia through oral transmission. Thus, a mantra is linked with oral utterance; its special powers are in the depth of its meaning as much as in the sound vibrations it produces in oral recital. Many people believe that there is a transformative power associated with the mantra, which can bring about spiritual regeneration.

Many mantras associated with the Hindu faith are normally in the Sanskrit language. They have become part of sacred rites and rituals now. Apart from Hinduism, other faiths like Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism too emphasise the power of the mantra.

1. Mantras are sacred shabdas or sounds; they produce positive, healing vibrations that bring tranquility to the mind and promote spiritual progress.

2. They create positive energy which emanates both from the utterance as well as the intent and faith with which it is uttered.

3. Many mantras have their own meaning; but their general effect transcends the semantic or literal meaning of the mantra. Practitioners tell us that the true meaning of any mantra can be realised only in the effect that is created within us by its constant repetition.

4. Mantras are associated with the highest levels of our consciousness. They elevate our thinking and awareness, awakening what we call the kundalini shakti in us.

How can beginners seek benefit from these enormous healing powers associated with mantras?

The answer is simple: concentrate on a mantra, a Holy Name, a Word or Syllable, which to you is symbolic of God or Truth. Repeat it again and again. Repeat it in a musical manner. Repeat it with deep love and longing of the heart. Repeat it until it gets fixed in your mind and is in the background of your consciousness all the time—even while you are working or are asleep.

Any mantra or Holy Name or Word or Syllable that draws you may be taken up. There is the ancient mantra, “Om” or “Rama”. There are other mantras: “Om Namoh Bhagavate Vaasudevaaya”, “Om Namah Shivaaya”, “Rama Krishna Hari”, “Satnaam”, “Waahguru”, “Jesus”, “Allah”. The list is endless.

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader

