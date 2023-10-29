Guiding Light: When You Are Tired Of Conflict, Get Into The Comfort Of The Self

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar |

If someone blames you directly, don’t believe in what they say. Just know that they are taking away your bad karma and let it go. And if you’re one of the Master’s close ones, you will take all the blame of the world with a smile. Conflict is the nature of the world; comfort is the nature of the Self. Amidst conflict, find the comfort.

When you are tired of conflicts and the games of the world, get into the comfort of the Self. When you are bored with comfort, get into the games of the world. People who love peace do not want to fight, and those who fight do not have peace. What is needed is to be peaceful within and then fight. Just trying to end a conflict only prolongs it.

Instead, face the conflict while seeking the comfort of the Self. This is the whole message of the Bhagavad Gita: Krishna tells Arjuna to be centered in peace and to fight at the same time.

The nature of this world is that once you resolve one conflict, another arises. Peace is not just absence of conflict or violence. It is a positive inner phenomenon. When we talk of world peace, we forget an essential truth. World peace or outer peace is impossible to have without individuals being at peace with themselves.

Inner peace indicates quieter mind, sharper intellect, lightness and positivity in our emotions, healthier body healthier, a heart that is ever willing to serve and kindness in our behaviour.

Inner peace is the key to world peace. If people can get access to this peaceful space inside them then outer peace can become a reality. In this quest for inner peace, knowledge of the true nature of the world helps — knowing that everything is going to change, and everything is changing. This very awareness, that everything is going to finish one day, can take you out of the worrying tendency of the mind. So many things have happened in the past, some pleasant and some unpleasant and they are all gone. When you see that everything is changing, everything is vanishing, then you remain strong, yet soft and centred.

