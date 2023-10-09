Guiding Light: A Mantra For Peace And Contentment | Representative photo

May I pass on to you a mantra which is sure to bring you peace, contentment and serenity?

It is an expression of your utter and complete faith in the Almighty. It is a prayer which a saint, a holy man of God used to offer again and again. Inscribe it on the tablet of your heart. Repeat it again and again— remember it by day and night, for it is really simple:

Yes Father— Yes and always Yes!

There are people who are upset with me because I advocate the philosophy of grateful acceptance. They say to me, that this will make people lazy and lethargic; they will give up all their drive and ambition and simply sink into passive resignation.

I beg to differ with them on this point. I do not think people will become lazy and lethargic if they follow the philosophy of acceptance. I believe true acceptance in the right spirit is a dynamic concept which encourages us to do our very best, to put forth our best efforts to achieve what we desire. But if we cannot achieve those results, we must accept it as the Will of God, in the knowledge that there must be some good in it. As I always say, there is a meaning of mercy in all the incidents and accidents of life. Therefore let us accept everything with the mantra, “Yes father, yes, and always, yes!”

There is a meaning of mercy in all that happens to us– for God is all love and all wisdom. He is too loving to punish us. He is too wise to make a mistake. Therefore if something comes to me that is contrary to my personal will, I must accept it as the Will of God.

Acceptance with due gratitude is also a subtle law, which puts you on the path of self-growth. “O God, whatever You do and whatever happens has a purpose and a meaning. Your scheme of things is perfect. I accept Your Will.” This should be your attitude in life; and whether you succeed or fail, ever remain grateful to God!

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader