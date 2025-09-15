Guiding Light: The Key To Attaining Pure Love In Life? | Representational photo

Our lives cannot move an inch without love; it has sprung from love, it moves in love and culminates in love. Behind every desire there is love. Yet, we see that love comes with a tail called problems. If you love objects more, it becomes greed; if you love people more, it is entanglement; if you love yourself too much, ego and arrogance manifest; and if you love someone too much, then jealousy comes behind it.

Love, when it ferments, becomes hatred, and when it gets distorted, becomes fear. Every problem on this planet is caused by love.

The spider makes its own web and gets trapped in it, yet there can be no web without the spider. Human life is also similar. It cannot exist without love. Like the spider weaves its web from its own saliva, we weave our world with our own love and get trapped in it. Love takes away your freedom, and the innate tendency of human life is to be free. Hence, you search for a love that does not take away your freedom, a love that establishes you in its perfection and upholds life in its pure essence. That love is called bhakti, or Divine love.

Read Also Guiding Light: Is Materialism At Odds With Spirituality

How do you get it? Who has lived that love? The quest for answers to these questions is the beginning of your spiritual journey. The spiritual journey is not a fantasy of attaining something different; it is the fulfilment of life’s ultimate aim or goal, which is bhakti, the Divine love. If you do not know love at all, you cannot understand Divine love. Fortunately, there is not one creature on this planet that doesn’t know what love is.

Some may not be able to see, some may not be able to hear, but everyone can feel love. Even animals can feel love. Love is unchanging and immortal. This is what Divine love is; it can never change; it is undying and unconditional.

We fall into love, and we fall out of love because we do not know what the ultimate love is, what Bhakti is. Attaining bhakti alone makes you perfect.