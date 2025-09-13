Guiding Light: Is Materialism At Odds With Spirituality

Representational Image | File

We exist in a time where instant gratification is the norm, living vicariously through social media, where followers, likes and comments are the new currency. Money, as we know it, is also on the verge of a digital revolution with the advent of cryptocurrencies. All of this reinforces the concept of the world being Maya—transient, fleeting, and almost imaginary.

Whilst the means may be becoming virtual, the trappings are still very real, whether it’s that exotic holiday or the latest designer bag. So, can one be spiritual when one can’t even comprehend anything lesser than Lululemon yoga pants or insists on a beachside resort for spiritual retreats? Well, yes and no.

If your mind remains bound in the material plane, strutting spirituality because it's the latest fad and mindfulness is in, then no. But if these comforts help you step out of the mundane and take the first step towards experiencing an elevated state of consciousness, then sure, yes. After all, as Swami Vivekanand once famously said, spirituality is no good on an empty stomach, or something to that effect.

Centuries of foreign occupation and the systematic impoverishment of Sanatan Dharma have left us burdened with the corrupted notion that spiritual teachers and gurus should be in rags, with no financial means to sustain their livelihood. The truth couldn’t be farther. Lakshmi is a prerequisite for any and all welfare projects, be they to do with providing the basic necessities in villages or passing down the knowledge of the scriptures to the next generation.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Mahant Digvijayanath & Mahant Avaidyanath As Guiding Lights

Spirituality is like the soil that we, as a collective, seek nourishment from. And when we don’t bat an eyelid paying thousands for 3 hours of mindless entertainment or purchasing merchandise by a spoilt teenage pop brat, why do we question every rupee a spiritual organisation might request for their services?

We are at an inflection point, a time for introspection, where we challenge the deep-rooted association of spirituality and lack that we have been harbouring for centuries. And it’s only when we dare to step out of the shadow of this transgenerational trauma and embrace the luxurious abundance of our temples in the same breath as our five-star hotels that Sanatana Dharma has any hope of making it to the next millennium.