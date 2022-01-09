Guiding Light: The fundamental goal of spirituality

Your mind is constantly discriminating. So the first step is to bring down or scale down the likes and dislikes, kama and krodha. If you bring these down, slowly things start fusing and merging. At least when you sit and meditate, nothing else exists. There is just a being; nothing else is there.

How can I say there is nothing else here? There is so much happening in existence – the mountains, the trees, the animals and the breeze. How can I say this is not real? It is very hard to believe. It is not that it is not real, it is just that your mind is not real. Everything that you look at through your mind becomes unreal. What you call a reality right now is not so. Let us look at it this way – the current reality and the Ultimate reality. When I say the former is not real, it is not that it does not exist at all. It does, but its nature is so transient. The next moment, if the existence wishes, the whole game will evaporate like it never was there at all.

You can look at it this way. Let us say you go to a cinema theatre to watch your favourite film star and the movie also turns out to be a good one. You got involved, you cried with your hero or heroine, you laughed with them, you fought with them. Everything was so real; it was life. Most people live their life only through the cinema; it is so real. Now in the end, at least they mention, "The End"...it is over. That is it; it is over.

Some people are so involved in the movie, it is hard for them to believe it is over. They do not want to get up and move. It is the same here also. The whole thing is a game of light.

So the fundamental goal of the spiritual path is, when a person experientially realizes that everything is so transient, he becomes loose within himself. He is not stuck to anything. When he is not stuck to anything, if he wishes he can withdraw from everything. Or if he wishes, he can enjoy everything but there is no suffering.

(Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author. He was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2017 for exceptional and distinguished service.)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 11:18 AM IST