Good Wishes: The Hidden Secret To A Happy Life

Most of us are in a stage of worry all the time. Why? Because we can’t get “Detached” from everything around us. YES! It is our own attachment to the people, objects, and property that causes sorrow within us. If we practice the art of detachment, we would experience deep love and peace from within. If there are thoughts of attachment, we will not enjoy ourselves from within, because there will always be the feeling that something is wrong, and we will feel confused and afraid all the time, instead of feeling happy. It’s a medically proven fact that those who think too much are always in a state of confusion and easily get disturbed. Such people are like a caged bird who is always unhappy and craves liberation. Whereas those who are free birds, do not think much about trivial matters and, hence, get detached easily. When at one end of the scale there are negative thoughts of giving and taking sorrow and at the other end there are positive thoughts of accepting and giving happiness, peace and love, what would you choose? So, let there be a feeling of a connection of happiness between you and others; let there be love and friendship in your interactions with everyone. Because life is too short to waste on small worries.

Read Also Guiding Light: Miracles Can Happen In Your Life

The biggest secret to happiness is to have good wishes and pure feelings in our hearts for everyone, no matter who they are, whether friends or foes, even if they have defamed us in the worst way. When we hold pure, good wishes in the heart for others, we can maintain a state of constant happiness. Because good feelings are like a bouquet of flowers in our heart that spreads its fragrance inside and keeps us happy, no matter how bad the situation outside is. We need to go within ourselves to tap the eternal source of happiness, and for that, firstly, we need to be true to the self, know the self, and be the self.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 9,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com