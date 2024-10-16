Guiding Light: Shifting Into The Neutral Gear Of Life

Representative Image | Pixabay

Most of us who know how to drive are very much aware that, while driving a vehicle with gears, we need to shift through the neutral gear to change the speed of the vehicle. And when we stop the car, again, we put it into neutral gear, right? Just like the car, there is a neutral gear for everything in this grand creation. It is the gear that brings everything to stillness, neutrality, balance, and renewal. Neutrality brings balance and fairness in all actions.

In India, at several places, especially in workshops, they have something called a ‘dharam kaanta,’ which is essentially a device used for weighing goods in commercial vehicles. It is believed that weighing at such a place assures accuracy in the weighing standards. It is, again, a way to ensure neutrality and fairness. Similarly, in political and social affairs, mediators play a vital role. That’s because they act neutrally to find a solution for various conflicts or disagreements. Likewise, there are mediators even in families and communities who help resolve family disputes. In the same way, meditation helps in looking at a problem or dispute from a neutral perspective, which facilitates balanced and unbiased decisions and choices.

There is a neutral power above all creation that acts neutrally to bring the creation to its best state. HE, whom we know by different names, is both loving and detached. HE is always neutral – HE does not act out of bias, likes, or dislikes. That is why everyone prays to HIM to solve their problems and guide them to well-being. Because HE is neutral, HE can transform the world from hell to heaven. Hence, it is important for humans also to be detached while performing their actions. It is only through spiritual awareness that one can act neutrally and be free from the bondage of karma. Remember! When we are too involved and attached to actions and roles, we cannot do good or empower others, despite wanting to do so, because attachment creates expectations and dependency on people and results. So, in order to act and live neutrally, we have to come to the zero-point, i.e., the neutral position. One of the easiest and most effortless ways to become neutral is to put a full stop. YES! Throughout the day, while playing different roles, we just have to pause, stop thinking about external things, and connect to our original state of being peaceful and pure for a minute, and then come back to action. These full stops, applied periodically during the day, help us become neutral, balanced, and empowered to do our best.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com