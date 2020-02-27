Guiding Light: Secular spirituality

Swami Brahmavidananda

One statement that I often hear from millenials is – I am spiritual-but-not-religious. Even some modern gurus claim to be spiritual and not belonging to any religion. We need to look at how the word ‘spirituality’ was used. To be spiritual meant to go beyond the mere forms of religion and delve into the deeper truths that the rituals represented. Religion was for the masses while the masters and mystics of every religion delved into the form to understand and own up the underlying spirit. If the form is religion and the spirit is spirituality, when the form disappears it will not be long before the spirit disappears. The declining interest in religion can be attributed to the older generation where they may have insisted on their views or thrust some of the religious practices on the youngsters without any explanation of the significance. Probably the older generation themselves did not know.

But the younger generation is also accountable for throwing out the baby along with the bath water, by not exploring the richness of their own traditions. In their rebellion, they junked everything. At the same time, they felt a need to find a deeper meaning and purpose in life, which they are calling spirituality. However, bereft of all the richness of the tradition, the attempt at spirituality may be reduced to just a feel good factor. If anything that makes you feel good is spiritual, then what is there to prevent a person who every evening, bending his elbow at the bar calls himself spiritual? This is literally being spiritual. There can be modified rituals to help you discover your spiritual side. But, it is important to discover the richness of our own tradition and heritage rather than junking the whole thing or letting religion be hijacked for other purposes.

The ritual of Shivaratri was to, ritually express devotion to the Lord and at a spiritual level to see the ephemeral nature of the world and seek a deeper connect with the Lord. Offering of water and milk can be junked as a meaningless ritual or explored and understood.