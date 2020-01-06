Guiding Light: Nothing’s Perfect by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

There is no perfection in the world. This world is full of imperfections, just accept it. You’ll be at peace. This body and mind belong to the world. As a spirit you are perfect, as a body and mind, you are imperfect. So, if you keep examining yourself you will find imperfection in yourself, and if you keep examining the world you will find imperfection there too. And usually you move from this imperfection to that imperfection.

Either you find the world is imperfect and you think you are perfect. Or you think you are imperfect, and see everybody else is better than you and you start blaming yourself. Stop doing that! Offering your imperfections to the Divine say, ‘However I am I belong to you, and you are the Lord, the mother Divine, you are the perfect one, I offer myself to you.’ And then relax and just forget about everything.

Bring whatever perfection level you can in the world, do things which you are supposed to do, and then wash your hands and enjoy yourself. It is the silence and quietness in you which is the mother of all skills and perfection. Action is never the mother of perfection. Action doesn’t bring in skills. What brings in skills is yoga.

To enjoy this world you need to go inward and for that you need yoga. Yoga brings skill in action, brings out the perfection, talents and skills in you, and also provides you better comforts and enjoyment.

