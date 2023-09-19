Guiding Light: Mano Matra Midam Dwaitam | representative pic

Dwaitam is the perception of duality and ‘mano matra midam’ means such resides in the mental state of the ‘seer’. The underlying hypothesis is the reason for ‘dukha’ (suffering) in this world is the sense of two-ness and separation. We fail to see ‘all as one and one in all’. The differential treatment at a material relational level may be justified but not at the higher spirals.

The duality puzzle is difficult to solve through any external intervention but only through ‘realising’. Sounds like self-prophecy but a thought is needed around this. None shall challenge the differential nature of things or objects that are existing in the world. The seasons of summer and winter are different. The state of hunger and satiation are different. The cold and heat are poles apart in terms of temperature perception. In relations too, one’s wife is different from one’s mother. If so much is the polarity and dualism, then the question arises that where is the scope for ‘non-dualism’.

The answer to the above exists in ‘realisation’. This realisation may come for an individual in a fraction of a second as the King Janaka was told, or may ever seem elusive. True and sincere seeker may attempt and find one’s own best way. One of the pragmatic way is discussed here for consideration and also as thought exercise. We know that we have ‘pancha kosha’ theory whereby we are seen as comprising from material/body level (‘annamaya’) to higher ‘anandamaya’, blissful undisturbed existence.

At a material or annamaya level we know that the duality exists and is simple to establish too. If someone is hungry, consumption of food by another does not satisfy the first person. At consumption level we know that jaggery is different from bitter gourd! It is pure duality. But as we ‘move up’, the convergence starts and the overlaps start appearing to the front. For firmly experiencing the above our thought experience must yield to material experiment. Feeding the hungry and seeing the person happy, we ourselves may become happy. This convergence happens and at higher level. The lower mind that is duality infested becomes positive. It is akin to multiple shadows disappearing when a large light appears before. Then brightness prevails there and Oneness prevails here.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of tradition and management. Views are personal. https://www.ainavolu.in/blog