Bada Mangal 2025: Everything To Know About Date, Rituals, Significance And More About The Auspicious Day

Bada Mangal, also known as Budhwa Mangal, is a series of Tuesdays during the Hindu month that are particularly revered. It is a time for special prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Hanuman, especially in Uttar Pradesh and parts of North India. The last Tuesday of the Bhadrapada month is being observed on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Devotees believe these Tuesdays are auspicious and offer a powerful time to seek blessings. The festival is primarily celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, especially in the capital city, Lucknow, and its surrounding areas.

About Bada Mangal

Bada Manga is considered auspicious, and this festival is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. On this day, devotees of the deity follow rituals to worship Lord Hanuman's old form and seek his blessings.

This occasion is marked by devotion, charity and community spirit. According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Lord Hanuman on these Tuesdays removes negativity and brings peace and prosperity. On this day, devotees observe fast and participate in community feasts (Bhandaras) in the hope of distributing food and water to the needy people in the society. During this auspicious festival, the Budhwa form of Lord Hanuman is worshipped, which is why it is also known as the Budhwa Mangal.

Why is Bada Mangal celebrated?

According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram first met in the Treta Yuga on this day. It is believed that prayers and rituals performed on these series on Tuesdays are more likely to be fulfilled. It is a chance to worship and express gratitude for his strength, devotion, and protection.

Puja Vidhi

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up in the Brahma Muhurata and take a bath. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. Women should wear red clothes; men should wear red or saffron clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Hanuman temple on this day to seek blessings.

But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare an asan and put a red or orange cloth on it. Place the idol or picture of Lord Hanuman and offer red flowers, jasmine oil, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Hanuman Chalisa, Sundarkand, Ramayana, and finally perform Lord Hanuman Aarti.