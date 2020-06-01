Guiding Light: Magic of Garuda Mantra and Garuda Dandakam

Garuda Bhagwan, who is popularly known as vahana (vehicle) of Lord Vishnu, is a bird creature has a mix of eagle and human features. Garuda, who is described as Khagesvara, the king of birds in Indian mythologies, is hailed and worshipped for being a protector of dharma.

In Hinduism, it is believed that by worshipping Lord Garuda one can overcome fear and anxiety. The Garuda Gayatri Mantra or Garuda Mantra, sung and composed by a scholar called Venkatesa, has the power to eradicate many physical and psychological problems. Apart from the mantra, Garuda Dandakam, poetry written in praise of Lord Garuda, can also bless you with many benefits. Garuda Dandakam is recited during Garuda Panchami Vrata (to listen to Garuda Dandakam visit: https://youtu.be/Gsbbnwu0PQA). Following are some lesser-known benefits of the Garuda Mantra and the divine Dandakam.

Benefits of Garuda Mantra:

It eradicates fear of poisonous reptiles. It helps overcome diseases and ailments like viral fever and even poisonous bites.

It wards off black magic, evil eyes and negative energies. Those who are affected by sarpa dosha should chant this mantra.

It is believed that cancer and tumours are caused by curses of snakes and thus, it is advisable for those who are diagnosed with such illnesses to pray to Lord Garuda for relief from such death-causing diseases.

The mantra can boost your confidence, courage and removes all kinds of fear.

It can cure skin diseases like psoriasis, eczema, lupus, dermatitis, fungal infections, rosacea and more.

One should chant this mantra while travelling for a safe journey.

Benefits of Garuda Dandakam:

It can heal wounds and injuries, it also prevents mishaps.

Provides the ability to think rationally, knowledge to survive, and to overcome all problems in life

Instils fear upon your opponents to the extent they will not be able to bully you and, in turn, will start respecting you.

One can gain name, fame and wealth. It makes your life joyous and increases happiness.

Like Garuda Mantra, Dandakam also makes journey safe and successful and increase self-confidence and courage.

(To know more about Garuda Mantra and Gardua Dandakam visit: http://www.bigchitheory.com/garuda-mantra/)