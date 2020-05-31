Guiding Light: Meditation makes you happier

Whenever we discuss or talk about meditation, we start visualising a monk or a sadhu sitting on a top of an icy mountain or inside a den or in the midst of a lush forest. For most of us, meditation is only about sitting with eyes closed and or chanting mantras inside our heads. But meditation is more than that. Unfortunately, most people are unaware of the science and the benefits it offers. The sacred practice of meditation which has been an integral part of Indian civilization and lifestyle from millenniums has now become global phenomena and is being loved and practised by people across the globe.

But what makes this ancient practice so relevant and popular even today? The answer is its benefits. And today being the World Meditation Day, let’s learn about the key benefits that this magical technique offers…

Meditation makes us happier: People who meditate live a happier life than those who don’t. Meditation is known to improve the flow of optimistic thoughts and positive emotions. Even a few minutes spent meditating regularly can make a big transformation.

Meditation helps us manage anxiety, stress and depression: The transformative potential of mediation shouldn’t be underestimated. If you are suffering from stress, anxiety lately or for a long time, then you should try meditation. Spare a few minutes for the sake of your mental well-being because nothing but only meditation will help you in attaining inner peace.

Immediate benefits of Meditation: The several health benefits that result from meditation are another great reason to adopt the practice. Some of the benefits can start making themselves felt very quickly after people start sitting. A sense of coolness and harmony of mind are common experiences, even if this feeling is fleeting and subtle.