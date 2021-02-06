Guiding Light: Importance of positivity

Positivity is all about being optimistic in your thoughts, attitude and actions. Positivity is maintaining your calmness, composure, hopefulness, enthusiasm, energy and love for life. When you have positive perspectives, you perceive things differently and that enables you to feel more positive. You become a “Good Watcher”. You watch only good in things, circumstances, events and even accidents.

Why is positivity important?

Positivity helps you to look ahead regardless of your current situation. First three steps to success i.e., believe in yourself, set goals and take action are greatly influenced by positivity. The secret of success is focus and positivity helps you to stay focused on whatever you do in life. When you are focused, you will achieve your goals.

Positivity helps you to stay motivated during hard times. Indian Cricket demonstrated positivity after their humiliating defeat in the first test match in recently concluded Test Series against Australia. They defeated Australia in the second test. Saved the third test match and then defeated the home team a Brisbane, first in the last 32 years. This was possible because team members remained positive even after their defeat and never gave up.

The journey of success begins with a positive mindset. Positive thinking helps you to develop a growth mindset. You develop a “can do” attitude only when you have positive thoughts. Only positive thoughts are not enough, you must take action in the right direction with discipline. Positive thinking supports you to move ahead.

Resilience is the key to success in life. It empowers you to keep going even it means taking baby steps. Giving up is not an option for a positive person. Positivity affects your determination never to give up until you make it. Positivity helps to build your resilience.

Sound health physical, mental and emotional is particularly important to achieve success in life. Being healthier will help you succeed. Optimism can improve your immunity and gives you a better psychological and physical well-being.

In today’s world networking is important for success. Successful people spend time in building their network. With a positive mindset, everyone around you will be able to feel your positive vibration. They will see the positivity sign and will always want to associate with you. People don’t want to be around a negative person, a pessimist, because everyone wants to be assured that they can be whoever they want to be in life.

(The writer is a Delhi based Master Coach and a Motivational Speaker)