Guiding Light: How to conquer fear

If the mind can create strife and conflict; it can also create peace. If we are to live a life of peace and freedom from fear, we must discover peace within ourselves. We must be fearless in the mind within.

It is no easy task to still the mind. A mind that is wandering and restless is like a disturbed lake; waves are constantly rising on its surface, and it cannot reflect the stillness of the sky. When we control our thoughts, we still the mind — and it becomes capable of beautiful, elevating reflections — reflections of the Divine Light within us.

When you have conquered the mind, when you have achieved inner tranquillity, you will begin to create new, beautiful positive thoughts and feelings. Once this is achieved, even if negative thoughts arise in the mind, they cannot affect your inner calm and peace. This is why spiritually awakened men do not suffer from fear, worry, anxiety or restlessness.

There are two options open to you. One is to submit to your fears, allow yourself to be overwhelmed by them, making your life miserable in the process. Such people live with their fear all their lives, suffering needless misery and anxiety.



The other option — the wiser alternative — is to conquer your fears, with God’s help. When you do this, you achieve a remarkable victory that can change your life. This victory is not the prerogative of the holy, the mighty and the brave. All of us have the potential to achieve it.

Fear is a tenacious beast. It is like a potent poison that quickly circulates through the entire system, paralysing the will. Overcome fear the moment it raises its head — or it will overpower you! Strike fear with the weapon of the spirit — the word of God. Utter the name that is dear to you — Krishna, Rama, Shyama, Jesus, Buddha, Allah, Nanak. Utter it again and again! Utter it in childlike faith and He whom you call will surely rush to your aid.

The important thing is for you to realise that you are not condemned to live with fear all your life. Once you realise this fact you can begin to work on the process of actually removing it. This is possible through self-discipline.

(Dada J.P. Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 07:50 AM IST