Guiding Light: Food for spirit

In our everyday life, there are certain things we don’t like to see. Many things we don’t like to consume, take within our body – we define ourselves through our 'nature'. We make a functional realm for ourselves within which we start to operate. Many also wear a sense of manner which is spotless – the glass of water should be kept in a certain way, the container to be shelved like that, food to be served this way.

Then there are those to whom it just doesn’t matter how, what and when to eat. The way your curtains are kept, the colors you consider palatable – one is particular about every small and big detail of their life. Then there are some who just don’t have the time and inclination to bring about this change. When you see this from a spiritual perspective, not caring about the time and quality of food is nothing less than lack of being human itself.

ALSO READ Guiding Light: When the goal is clear you transform in the presence of the transformers

What we need to do is to work on raising our vibration. Every action of ours needs to be planned and executed with precision. When we talk to someone how much to extend ourselves to engage with the person and when to pull back. Not all give 100% right to enquire about everything in their life.

A time may come, when someone gives you the freedom to talk to them in a certain manner. Without this freedom, even the Guru’s knowledge does not enter a container. Here, again, without that freedom, what one can rightfully do is to remain in their culture, greet everyone with a pranam and move on without indulging in the unnecessary.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Guiding Light: When the goal is clear you transform in the presence of the transformers

It is important that you keep your eyes safe too, without wasting your vision. Sometimes, your eyes may think that you are watching, but you may not. You can be lost in your thoughts. Reality is what you think, not what you see with your two eyes. If the salt is less in your food, you can’t utter impolite words to the chef. On the same day, if there was a potential fight between you and your family members, there we may even cause uproar over simple issues like not answering one’s phone call.

We find petty reasons to feed opinions to our mind. One thing stacks on another, relationships get ruined, family members turn bitter to each other — with or without any reason. Spirituality indicates that the inexplicable reality is that we don’t accept the root cause of this bitterness dates back not 30 or 40 years, but to lifetimes — it is getting pent up. There is a protocol to our behaviour as humans — the knowledge of spirituality will demand that you stay vigilant and give your best to the world — a quality inherent to a true yogi.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

ALSO READ Guiding Light: Compatibility in spirituality

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST