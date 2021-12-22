Guiding Light: When the goal is clear you transform in the presence of the transformers

When the goal is clear, the journey itself becomes interesting and powerful. Before the age of GPS (global positioning system), one used to stop en route to ask for an address, when lost. If we got told of the right direction, the journey would become easier, else it took hours of searching to get to a place. As a result, one also relied a lot on one another’s words. Today, we blindly follow the blue line and a crawling arrow of the GPS tracker equipped to show you the fastest route possible. Getting to the destination now requires less than the weight of the word “effort”. It has become an effortless task.

When you are standing at a crossroad, many times, your GPS tracker sent you to the road to your left, but the traffic on route forces you to take a detour, even though this new route may take an hour extra for your journey. This is called the reality of life. To understand the realism of place, one needs to step out of the four walls of home and take a tour of it. Otherwise, all that one’s left with is a mere perception of the place. Same way, to gain the spiritual knowledge of the Himalayas, you need to touch its soil, its tall Deodar trees, its symphonic winds.

ALSO READ Guiding Light: Compatibility in spirituality

The sooner you bring your body and your mind to experience the energies of the ancient Himalayas, your journey becomes straightforward in life. Teenagers today are bogged down with work pressure. There seems to be a complete disbalance between their work and personal life. They would really want to put some effort to live their life beyond their work — to taste something special beyond their work life.

One such place which disconnects them from all else is the experience of movies. Sometimes, our whole life can become a sum total of experiences in movie theatres. We know that the person in that khaki dress is not a police officer but an actor. And the man who’s getting beaten up is not to be judged if he’s innocent. Yet, we see a scene of crime and tears start rolling down the eyes. This human capacity to see something and empathise with it to be real is unique, almost magical. Have a clear goal, move towards the mighty mountains. The mountains are calling you; pick up the receiver and answer that call at the right time.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Guiding Light: Your identity in spirituality

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 04:10 PM IST