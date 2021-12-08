Guiding Light: Compatibility in spirituality

Many a time, we have the blessing to be served with the finest home-cooked food, yet it seems tasteless to our palette. We wish to browse through the new age facilities of world-famous cuisines and bring them in to satisfy our idea of a good meal. Same way, a nobleman may seek a life partner everywhere -- in his vicinity, his town, country, the entire world, but may not find the right match. For she, too, must acknowledge him to be equally suitable for her life. Compatibility -- one’s ability to co-exist together in harmony, with well-matched characteristics -- it’s a tough call. Hardware and software, products of the same or different types, or different versions of the same product. The ability of two equipment, entities or outcomes, designed to be used with one another without any threat or glitch, no matter how different it’s make maybe.

Same way, in spirituality, when you and your faith or belief can co-exist, without having to be altered to do so, that affinity, that harmony needs to be established on a one-on-one basis. All offerings, sacrifices, austerities, donations, good deeds, divine actions -- lead to one purpose -- to attain a level of compatibility between you and your God.

Himalaya says, if you believe that there is anything bigger than you on this planet, then a time should come when you become valuable in their eyes. This agreement between a devotee and divine energy may lead to a certain madness -- one who chants bhajan may spend hours alone in doing so. He who seeks knowledge may spend days in procuring gyan. He who is meditative may remain a dhyani for an incessant amount of time. These are all various means to one goal – to raise your value in the eyes of the divine.

In history, you have witnessed that even a demon’s son got his suitable place by the Lord. Prahalad Maharaj got his due, suitable position. There could be a conflict instead, but Prahalad Maharaj proved that faith matters more than the tradition of a lineage. Many such examples exist to mankind. Remember the importance of faith on your faith, not to remain a blinded, blessed entity. Use the ocean of Yogic knowledge wisely to raise your level of existence.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:00 AM IST