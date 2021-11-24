Guiding Light: Space, time and law of physics doesn’t apply to repulsive energy

No one knows exactly how big space is. Space is a vacuum, that’s not to say that space is empty. From the perspective of Earth, areas of outer space may have gas, dust, and other bits of matter float in it. Some other areas of space are seen hosting planets, galaxies, stars, and spacial wonders of other kinds which our latest telescopes and space detectors can’t see.

The limitlessness of space, brings us to understanding of time. Himalayas says time is not an absolute, it is something we experience on this planet through the clock, but it existed many moons before clocks existed. Human quest to know more everyday has already mapped this existence backwards into 13.8 billion years of origin of galaxies. Today, this never-ending quest to dig deeper, wider, further out and away into the ever-expanding Universe is as much of an unfathomable understanding as a scientific testimony.

Within this realm, is an assured cosmic presence of repulsive energy centres such as black holes and dark matter — a unique gravitational phenomenon which warps space and time and defies the gravitational laws of physics. Its multifold outlandish properties can stretch and bend human imagination beyond the ordinary.

Black holes or these repulsive energy zones can be understood as cosmic epitome of churning. Its gravity so strong that even radiations of light can’t pass through; its matter so dense that objects can pass only inwards, radiations repulsed outwards and fiercely circle around its periphery. This dissipative, repulsive manner, circulating around its periphery, otherwise known as the event horizon — beyond which not much can be retained other than a limitless, infinite void.

The mysteries of black holes run deep — beyond space and time, beyond the laws of physics. If your mind ever made such a meditative leap into any such powerful gravitationally gripped voids against all odds, where would you possibly land and what tantalizing tales of your experiences would you regale — only a meditative mind can fathom this. What else lies in this bottomless pit of energetic void is a meditative matter of long durations of Sadhanas in the sacred spaces of Himalaya Yoga Ashram’s Sadhana Sthali.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 07:00 AM IST