Guiding Light: Focus - A key to success

If you are sitting on the couch, eating chips and seeing others succeed while you watch the latest entire season of this or that show, you will NOT get there. The key to success is to focus on making your dreams come true. Make a clear definition of what success will look like in that situation. It is then that you will know if you nailed it, or if you need to refocus and go back into training.

1. Create a plan.

This takes time. You cannot simply wing your way to success. Many folks, have had small victories accidentally – but real, lasting, and fulfilling accomplishment comes from achieving something that you have dreamed of for years. Study how others have succeeded in a similar quest as yours. Consider possible obstacles and what you are going to do when they appear. Decide now that you will face these with courage and optimism. Falling down after you start can be devastating to your motivation level. Experience tells that you will not find all of the flaws until you are in the midst of the plan and fail a few times. As you review the plan and rework it, enjoy yourself. In essence, success is fun!

2. Take action.

That written plan is beautiful and exciting – but if it only gathers dust, it will never come to life. The words alone will not get you to success, only YOU can do that.If your plan includes a schedule, start living it. You may need to push away the cheesecake or you may have to wake up earlier than normal. It is possible that for a season, you will be working two or more jobs. From day one you may feel a pull to abandon the dream.

3. Achieve it.

You just finished your first marathon, or you got the job of your dreams. Now what? Take a moment and celebrate. Enjoy the victory. Call in all of those who helped you get there and celebrate with them. Offer thanks and enjoy. The next morning though, it’s time to start working on a new plan.

— By Persainjit Singh