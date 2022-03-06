Guiding Light: Don’t be a calamity

Generally, we think of management only in terms of economic situations, not life as a whole. But fundamentally, life is management. The quality of your life depends on how well you manage your body, mind and emotion, your situations, your life in general and the world. If you look at how many moments of happiness you experienced every day when you were five years of age, and how many moments you experience today, is that number moving up or down? For most people, it goes down with age. That means you are a bad manager. Because, after all, everything you do in your life is in pursuit of happiness. You educate yourself, you pursue careers, you build families or you run after your ambitions, you do so many things because you believe fulfilling those things will bring you happiness. After doing all that, if happiness is going down instead of multiplying, that means you are a bad manager of yourself.

If anyone who does not know how to manage his own body, mind, emotions and energies is managing situations around him, he is only managing them by accident not by intent. When you manage situations by accident, you are a potential calamity. Anxiety becomes a natural part of your life.

Fundamentally, management means we want to decide the course of our destiny. You want to have a certain kind of situation, both inward and outward. Today, in the process of managing a situation, we are destroying human beings. This kind of management is no good. After all, the basic intent of every management is human wellbeing. If management is for human wellbeing, it is not only about producing something or making profit. People should rise to their full potential, not just in terms of work, but as human beings. If people work together, they should be able to rise to the peak of their love, peace and compassion within themselves.

If this kind of management has to happen, where you and the people around you rise to their peak, then you have to spend a certain amount of time in focusing on your inner management. If this does not happen, you will only manage situations by accident.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:29 PM IST