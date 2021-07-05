Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Rules of life

There are certain rules that we need to follow in life for growth. They are called yama and niyama.

The first is ahimsa or non-violence. Non-violence unites you with the whole creation. A practice of yoga, of realising that everything is here and everything is part of you is ahimsa. When everything belongs to you, how can you harm something?

The next is astheya — not missing what you don’t have at this moment. Totally accepting what is and not regretting is astheya. It’s about not comparing yourself with the others and not wishing for what they have that you don’t have.