Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Be like a baby, return to your purest self

Sometimes people come to the spiritual path when they face disappointment in life. However, the fact is that every child is born with spiritual knowledge. And as you grow up, you start losing that. Yogi is becoming a baby again. Getting in touch with your pure essence. It is as simple as that. You don’t need a yoga teacher. Just look at a baby from the time it is born, to the age of three and they will teach you everything. The way they breathe, the way they smile, in that they feel so connected with everybody. It is we who corrupt the children and spoil their naturalness.

Everyone has child-like qualities in them. Not childish but child-like. When one is a yogi, this happens automatically. There is naturalness in life. Everyone seems to be one’s own. Ego, any kind of self identity that one has, gets dissolved. A baby smiles, cries and radiates love from every cell of the body. You can read a lot of books, and write volumes on love, but if, in your vibrations, love does not show up, it is no good. Your dog or baby at home, will tell you what love is with one look, with all its heart, and then you know what love is. So love is in the presence. And there is no need for words where presence carries love. This is an indication of a yogi – He/She speaks through existence.

That is why a baby is superior to a monk. An ascetic has an ego, “I have renounced the whole world.” But a child has not even grasped the world yet, let alone renounce. If you ask a baby, or a small child of three years of age what they want. They will look at you and say “nothing.” Desire is wanting joy, not being joy itself. But when you are joyful, there is no want there. As a child we were in that state of joyfulness. Our actions were expressions of joy.

Wisdom is cleansing our presence, not just our words. It makes you happy from within. A Yogi and a baby may not have much intellectual knowledge, yet they are better than an ascetic, better than a scholar, better than someone who does a lot of work, because they are united with existence, and with divinity. And if you understand this, you are the greatest.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 07:00 AM IST