Vasant Panchami 2026: Significance Of Wearing Yellow Colour On Saraswati Puja

Vasant Panchami, also known as Basant Panchami and Vasanta Panchami, is dedicated to the Goddess of Knowledge, Saraswati. Vasant Panchami is one of the most vibrant festivals in India, which is celebrated on the first day of the month of Magha that usually falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. In 2026, Vasant Panchami will be observed on January 23, marking the arrival of the spring season.

About Vasant Panchami

The festival represents the onset of spring, the season of harvest, and reverence for Goddess Saraswati. It carries particular importance for students, artists, and academics, who seek her favor for intellect and creativity. Main reasons for observing Basant Panchami involve honouring Goddess Saraswati for knowledge, embracing the delightful climate, celebrating agricultural yields, and signaling fortunate starts for different life occasions.

Why to wear yellow colour on Vasant Panchami?

Yellow is the most vibrant and most auspicious colour that represents spring season. The colour signifies the ripening of fruits and crops. On this day, people wear Yellow colour colthes to honur Goddess Saraswati. The colour signifies the yellow mustard fields which booms in spring season. It represents prosperity, happiness, and vitality. The colour also represents light of knowledge and wisdom.

या कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता ।

या वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना ॥

या ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता ।

सा मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा…

Why is Vasant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati?

Vasant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati because the festival marks the birth of Goddess Saraswati. In the Rigveda (one of the four Hindu Vedas), Goddess Saraswati is described as the embodiment of wisdom and knowledge. She holds the Veena (a musical instrument), a book, and a lotus flower in her hand. It is believed that when the Goddess of wisdom and music plays the veena, human beings receive the ability to speak.

Holy chants

Saraswati Ya Kundendu is the most famous Stuti which is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and part of the famous Saraswati Stotram. It is recited during Saraswati Puja on the eve of Vasant Panchami.