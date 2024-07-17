Guiding Light: Being Mindful In A Fast World

Representative Image | Pixabay

We all have been experiencing this that today everything is becoming fast ...fast and fast. Whether it’s the food that we eat, or the entertainment that we watch, or even the way we work. In short, the pace of life is accelerating. Indeed, there seems to be an insatiable desire to continually speed up the rate of change. If we look at the reality show participants for example, it is evident that these participants become extremely famous for a year or two and then vanish into oblivion, as the public's appetite for novelty for its own sake grows. Similar trend is seen in new tech gadgets, where we see a new model coming out every week, pushing a week-old model out of the market and out of the consumer's mind. This hunger for the new has a slight air of desperation about it - perhaps it is an attempt to compensate for the ongoing destruction of economic, religious and political certainties. Whatever its source, this hunger contributes to the scattering of attention; another source is the proliferation of channels of communication email, instant messaging, SMS etc. with the consequent opportunity to chat endlessly about all the new things under the sun. This constant shifting of attention may seem relatively harmless, but it conceals a subtle danger: it can undermine humanity's capacity to focus, and to make wise decisions, on the many difficulties that we face in life.

Psychologists and behavioural experts say that our mind is like a parachute and it works best when it's open. It is also like a canvas upon which we can consciously create our life. The mind has tremendous power over our body and it directs everything in our body. According to medical experts, 70% of our diseases can be changed by changing the mind, because they originate from there. So much is its capacity that in its most powerful stage, our mind could even transform the outside negative vibrations and situations into positive ones. So, in order to get over the chronic distractedness, we must give time and priority to meditation. For that we need to first of all take a pause to check what kind of thoughts are being created in our mind, for these will decide the degree of our happiness and satisfaction. So, monitor your thoughts to see what you are creating and what is being destroyed; what are the tendencies that are being watered and which are the ones that are being allowed to droop. Take charge to consciously create positive thoughts and destroy the evil ones. Take charge to create well what you would receive a few steps away from now.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns.