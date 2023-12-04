Guiding Light: Be Positive | Representational photo

The secret of success is: always be positive in your approach and attitude in life.

There are people who focus their attention only on problems and difficulties. Tell them of your dreams and plans, and they will say, “No, No! It is impossible! It will never work”. They will point out all the drawbacks and weaknesses in your plan, and try their best to convince you that you cannot win. These are the people who can boast, “Bring me a solution and I will give you a problem!”

The truth is, there is no problem that does not have a solution. The man with the positive attitude thinks of the solution– while the man with the negative attitude only thinks of the problem. We need people who bring solutions to problems, not problems to solutions. Be positive in your approach and you will find solutions to all your problems. Remember, that which you expect, always comes to you. It may come to you tomorrow, it may come to you fourteen years hence, but it will surely come to you. Therefore, why not expect the very best? Expect success and you will achieve success!

David W Hartman of Pennsylvania became blind when he was eight years old. He had always dreamt of studying medicine; but the medical school discouraged him severely by pointing out that no one with visual disability had ever completed a medical course. Hartman refused to be negative.

Courageously, he took on the task of ‘reading’ by having twenty-five medical textbooks audio recorded for him. At twenty-seven, David W Hartman became the first blind student to complete medical school.

Robert Louis Stevenson, the famous writer, was a victim of chronic TB, suffering from the disease which wasted much of his life. But he would not allow the disease to get his spirits down.

One day, he was caught in a terrible bout of coughing. His wife said to him, “Do you still believe that it’s a wonderful day?” “Of course it’s a wonderful day,” Stevenson replied, turning towards a window ablaze with sunlight. “I will never let a row of medicine bottles block my horizon.”

Surely, we can all choose our attitude!

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa and non-sectarian spiritual leader