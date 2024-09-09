Guiding Light: Ananta Chaturdashi

Visarjan procession of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai in 2023 | File

Padmanabha is the GOD with originating lotus from navel. The very umbilical cord blossoms into a fine lotus. It is the abundant depiction of the lord Vishnu. The very word Vishnu stands for the one who is spread in the entire and is the entire world. The Vishnu Sahasranama begins with ‘Vishwam’ and then followed by the name ‘Vishnu’. The very universe is the lord and the lord is the universe. Ananta is the ‘endless’. Often the GOD almighty is addressed as the Anaadi and Ananta, meaning neither with beginning or with the end. Here the Ananta is combined with the name Padmanabha.

Often Vishnu is depicted in the reclined pose of Ananta Shayana. The one who is resting on the Shesha in the middle of the milky ocean. Feet are served by the Goddess of Abundance Lakshmi. He is the Ananta Shayana. Shesha is the mighty snake. Snake denotes the unbridled desires in us. The venomous nature of snakes is known to all but the all-consuming and ‘losing self’ impact of the snakes is not that known. Snake or Naga is present in both Shiva and Vishnu’s contexts. Naga is present on the very body of Shiva, and hence it is called ‘Shankara+ Abharanam’. Naga is also at the feet of Shiva. Naga is also the carrier or the divine bed of the Vishnu. Seeing Nagas so close to the Almighty, the significance of Naga has to change in our minds. Naga is nature; unbridled it takes us down. If controlled, it makes us the ornament of the divine. Then, we are celebrated, respected, and recognized, and in the reverse order.

Ananta Padmanabha illustrates and guides us on many divine and material aspects. He is served by the very Goddess of abundance. It indicates once we leave the desire of seeking anything, including the abundance, then all the things become your supporting things. The Vishnu in this form is gracing and in ‘prashanta chitta’, a meditative bliss. It is a self-sufficient and all containing state. The devotee who worships Anant Padmanabha on the day of Ananta Chaturdashi, fourteenth day in waxing/ascending paksha of Bhadrapada, moves towards this contentment, and gets filled with contentment. This day comes exactly after Navaratris of Ganapati festival and inspires the seekers.

Dr S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition. Intent is nextgen’s learning and cultural education