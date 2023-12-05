Feast of Saint Nicholas: One Of The Joyous Celebrations Before X-Mas

Feast of Saint Nicholas (Santa Claus) | Canva

Ahead of the much-awaited Christmas comes the Feast Day of Saint Nicholas, a bringer of gifts and Christian bishop remembered for the many miracles attributed to his intercession. The Feast of Saint Nicholas falls on December 6.

Saint Nicholas, the patron saint of young children and students, is believed to secretly give gifts to people. To the unversed, he is fondly referred to as Santa Claus too. Especially, in Germany, the occasion is called "Nikolaustag" and is marked as one of the joyous celebrations before Christmas.

The Feast Day falls within the season of Advent and is observed with gifts and chocolates along with special prayers. On the death anniversary of the saint, people leave a pair of shoes or socks outside their homes to find chocolate coins, fruits, or gift materials tucked inside it the next morning. Yes, Saint Nicholas is the one whom people in the modern days refer to as their gift-bringing Santa. However, some debate that they are two different personalities in Christian history.

Mitten Tree Day

Meanwhile, the day also coincides with one of the pre-Christmas celebrations. People in some parts of the world observe Mitten Tree Day on December 6 to enjoy the gift of warmth amidst snow. They weave, collect, and place mittens on a Christmas tree and later offer it to someone in need. Apart from the upcoming festival, the clothing also encourages Canadian people to support athletes. On November 21, they observe the Red Mitten Day to show their interest and encouragement for sports activities.

Happy Feast Day of Saint Nicholas! RETWEET IF YOU LOVE ST. NICK! pic.twitter.com/ajvZIug75r — ArmyoftheFaceofJesus (@ArmyoftheFace) December 6, 2014

Happy

mitten Tree

Day pic.twitter.com/Dgd4McrBwj — ADITYA KUMAR (@singhadi0999) December 6, 2019

Today is Mitten Tree Day! Check out more at https://t.co/ZkCr8FmBJX pic.twitter.com/jfgkDgRmy7 — Checkiday.com (@checkiday) December 6, 2015