 Feast of Saint Nicholas: One Of The Joyous Celebrations Before X-Mas
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityFeast of Saint Nicholas: One Of The Joyous Celebrations Before X-Mas

Feast of Saint Nicholas: One Of The Joyous Celebrations Before X-Mas

The Feast of Saint Nicholas falls on December 6. Read below for more details.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Feast of Saint Nicholas (Santa Claus) | Canva

Ahead of the much-awaited Christmas comes the Feast Day of Saint Nicholas, a bringer of gifts and Christian bishop remembered for the many miracles attributed to his intercession. The Feast of Saint Nicholas falls on December 6.

Saint Nicholas, the patron saint of young children and students, is believed to secretly give gifts to people. To the unversed, he is fondly referred to as Santa Claus too. Especially, in Germany, the occasion is called "Nikolaustag" and is marked as one of the joyous celebrations before Christmas.

The Feast Day falls within the season of Advent and is observed with gifts and chocolates along with special prayers. On the death anniversary of the saint, people leave a pair of shoes or socks outside their homes to find chocolate coins, fruits, or gift materials tucked inside it the next morning. Yes, Saint Nicholas is the one whom people in the modern days refer to as their gift-bringing Santa. However, some debate that they are two different personalities in Christian history.

Mitten Tree Day

Meanwhile, the day also coincides with one of the pre-Christmas celebrations. People in some parts of the world observe Mitten Tree Day on December 6 to enjoy the gift of warmth amidst snow. They weave, collect, and place mittens on a Christmas tree and later offer it to someone in need. Apart from the upcoming festival, the clothing also encourages Canadian people to support athletes. On November 21, they observe the Red Mitten Day to show their interest and encouragement for sports activities.

Read Also
Happy Feast Of Saint Andrew 2023: Everything About This Holy Day
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Feast of Saint Nicholas: One Of The Joyous Celebrations Before X-Mas

Feast of Saint Nicholas: One Of The Joyous Celebrations Before X-Mas

Guiding Light: Be Positive

Guiding Light: Be Positive

Kalbhairav Jayanti 2023: All You Need To Know About The Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva's Fierce Avtar

Kalbhairav Jayanti 2023: All You Need To Know About The Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva's Fierce Avtar

Guiding Light: Come Undone

Guiding Light: Come Undone

Guiding Light: India's Big Rescue Mision

Guiding Light: India's Big Rescue Mision