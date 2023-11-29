Happy Feast Of Saint Andrew 2023: Everything About This Holy Day |

November 30 is a day of celebration for Christians as they celebrate the Feast of Saint Andrew, the first disciple to be called by Jesus Christ. He is revered across the globe, especially in Scotland, Russia, and Greece remembering his deeds until crucifixion. People bow before the St Andrew's Cross on this day and offer special prayers to him. Noting that the saint is one of the twelve apostles, his feast day is observed in a grand manner.

Also termed as Andermas or St Andrew's Day, Christians celebrate the occasion with a parade starting from and returning to the church. People dance and sing during the procession carried out on this day. The X-shaped cross symbolising his death and crucifixion is part of the event.

Happy Feast Of Saint Andrew 2023 Wishes

"Love is acceptance. It hurts so much when we lose someone we love because we lose a part of ourselves," said Andrew the Apostle. Happy Feast Day.

Wishing you happiness and peace. Have a blessed Saint Andrew's Day.

May the special occasion of Andremas put an end to your sufferings and attract blessings to you and your loved ones. Happy Feast of Saint Andrews.

Today is the day to remember and pray to the patron saint of Scotland. Wishes and greetings of Feast Day.