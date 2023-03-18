Feast of Saint Joseph: Date, significance & wishes to celebrate the holy day

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 18, 2023
The Solemnity of St. Joseph or the Feast Day of Saint Joseph is around the corner. Happy Feast!
The day is usually celebrated on March 19, but this year it will be observed on March 20 since the liturgy of the Lenten Sundays take precedence.
The Feast is an annual celebration in honor of Saint Joseph, the legal guardian of Jesus Christ who was venerated by the Catholic Church as a patron saint of workers.
According to Christian beliefs, Saint Joseph was a first-century man of Nazareth who married the Virgin Mary after the birth of Jesus Christ. He is honored by the church as the lifelong partner of Mary but remains chaste and virgin until his death which took place in the presence of Jesus and Mary. "May the blessings of Holy Family be on you and your family. AMEN."
Have a blessed St. Joseph's Day.
Happy Feast to one & all.