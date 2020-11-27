Dweller on the Threshold: NJ Reddy, YPV Sadhana

Have you ever wondered why natural and man-made calamities occur on Earth? Man-made calamities or human activities also cause problems that may lead to natural calamities. They are actually interlinked. They are obviously connected with our physical activities such as burning fossil fuels, de-forestation, excessive usage of natural resources, habitat destruction and other pollution. Like, global warming increases the risk of hurricanes, tsunamis, etc. Floods are due to human activities. Climate change is also caused by us.

However, did you know that they are also connected with our emotional condition and thinking pattern? Our fear, doubt, anger, frustration, resentment, tendency to take revenge, lack of forgiveness, stress, etc., affect at the energy level, emotional and mental planes. There are other human created issues, like, wars, cruelty, mob tendencies. All these add up at the energy level. This contamination in energy is like a combined huge cloud surrounding the Earth. In theosophy, it is known as Dweller on the Threshold. When this energy tries to precipitate down and physicalize, there can be havoc on Earth, which can befall either as natural or manmade calamity. This is a serious cause of misery.

There are different kinds of pollution. Pollution of air, likewise, there are water pollution and earth pollution. Each of these lead to the other pollution. For instance, air pollution can precipitate into water and also earth. Earth pollution can contaminate water. And water pollution can release poisonous gases into the air. They are all related. Plus, all these pollutions are going on simultaneously. Apart from these, we have sound pollution and also radiation or electromagnetic pollution. And finally, the psychic pollution at energy and subtler levels, which is the Dweller on the Threshold.

When a person thinks, he produces a thought form which has energy in it. It is like a live form. And a person produces many such thought forms a day. As per National Science Foundation, a person generates about 12000 to 60,000 thoughts every day. Which means your energy is dissipated in all these thought forms. And imagine if most of these are undesirable thought forms of fear, doubt and worry. Then, how are you expending your energy and what are you creating around yourself? This is one of the terribly affected conditions. You cannot see or perceive clearly through these thought forms; your reasoning ability is affected. Your thinking faculty is hijacked. You are only working emotionally. Adrenal glands are activated and you, your involuntary system and also the voluntary system, are all functioning under stress. Sum total of such negative thought forms and emotions created by all of humanity, over the years, have resulted in such thick Dweller on the Threshold.

Every time you are pessimistic, anxious, insecure, mentally criticizing, wishing bad, you add to this Threshold. Each time that you feel sad, low, discouraged, furious, provoked or retaliate, you heighten it. On the contrary, whenever you smile, you dissolve it, even if a miniscule fraction of it. Each instance that you make a positive affirmation, practice forgiveness, do meditation, apply healing, you lessen it. For a long time, we have only contributed more to this Threshold. Thus, causing so many man-made and natural disasters. We cannot ignore the natural calamities thinking they just happen. There is energy required for it to manifest.

When the Dweller on the Threshold boils over, the humanity comes under tremendous pressure and there can be chaos. That is why the Great Teachers or Avatars have come time and again to help humanity. Hence the statement in Bhagvad Gita, “Yada yada hi dharmasya glanir bhavati bharata abhyutthanam adharmasya tadatmanam srjamyaham”. That is, whenever things become difficult to manage, the Avatars, their senior disciples or their energies descend down through suitable channels to help amend the situation. This is what great Avatars and Prophets like, Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir, Adi Shankara, Lord Jesus and many others have done; to diminish this Dweller on the Threshold! But humanity still has not come to terms to redress. They keep on adding to it and at some point, it swells up so much that the Divine intervention is inevitable. Coming of an Avatar therefore means that it is beyond our ability to handle.

Avatars appear at many levels. The Avatars are already extended down up to the Intuitional and Higher Mental or Causal levels. Thus, we can channel their energies down here, when we open our Heart energy center. When we open the Heart and Crown, we become a greater Divine channel and break this cloud above our area. And the Divine energy comes down to Earth through the opening that’s created. Otherwise, this cloud prevents the Divine energy from reaching down.