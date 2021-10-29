Diwali 2021: Bhai Dooj Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Tithi, Significance - Here's all you need to know

Bhai Dooj, one of the important days of Diwali, celebrates the unconditional love between a brother and a sister. On Bhai Dooj, people across the country celebrate the day with their siblings, exchange gifts, and more. It marks the end of the festival of lights.

Bhai Dooj significance:

On Bhai Dooj, sisters pray for the long and happy lives of their brothers, while brothers shower their sisters with gifts. According to drikpanchang.com, Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya.

Bhai Dooj Date:

Also known as Yama Dwitiya, Bhau Beej, Bhai Phota and Bhatri Dwitiya in different parts of the country, the festival is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, which generally falls between October and November.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 6 (Saturday).

Bhai Dooj Puja Time and Tithi for Mumbai:

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:30 PM to 03:46 PM on November 6

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 11:14 PM on November 05

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 07:44 PM on November 06

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 04:11 PM IST