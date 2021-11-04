Diwali 2021: Virtual celebration brightens up Mumbai schools; children exchange greetings and happiness online

Covid-19 figures may be on the decline, but the fears loom large and wide. FPJ took a quick check among schools in the maximum city and its outskirts and found out that while virtual diyas flickered on Zoom, children exchanged greetings and happiness online. For children, this was the second straight Diwali without the frolic and fun of meeting friends, but the online routine has become so much part of their lifestyle that while it mattered, they took it in their stride.

Krish Gharat who is from the Secondary Section at Ryan International School, Kharghar said that he dearly missed Diwali with his friends and the annual school function. "This is the second year I am playing Diwali on the computer. I miss my friends and the real crackers, but I know this is being done for my best. It is fine, I am getting used to meeting my friends and teachers online."

Krish met up with his friends in the building for a little while but not too much. He remembered two years ago when Diwali celebrations rocked in his school. "I hope those days come back soon," he added.

Teachers, who serve as parents to children in school also preferred to play the online card this year. They acknowledge that while the pandemic scare is getting lighter by the day, it is best to be on guard. Ruchali Godbole who is a teacher at the RBK School in the suburbs said that celebrations were indeed low-key and that decision was taken after much thought. "This year, we decided to keep it on hold. Although we celebrate Diwali in school with variations, this year, we decided not to take a risk. Instead of having a full-fledged celebration, we made the kids prepare a Diwali greeting card on their last day of school before the vacations began. That is as far as we went as we wanted them to feel Diwali without the customary festivities. "

Parents were prepared for their children to play Diwali online. Having once done the same last year, they were well versed with the modalities and tried to cheer their children in the online celebration. "I dressed up my daughter in a beautiful traditional outfit. She looked like a doll. I knew that not playing Diwali would upset her, so I tried to make her day special by prepping her up a bit, and I'm sure she felt happy! "Said Priyanka Chaudhari who is mother to a 5-year-old, Myra.

Schools themselves decided to play the online card, and they did it extremely well. FPJ checked out the websites of a few schools and was amazed to see the sheer joy that was associated with the celebrations. Schools like Podar International in Santacruz, St. Agnes in Byculla, and Campion School, Mumbai celebrated virtual Diwali in unique ways that kept the spirit of the festival intact. While Podar international at Santacruzhad Diya painting sessions and dance performances on zoom, Campion school in South Mumbai; celebrated the festival of lights by conducting a Rangoli making contest online. On the other hand, St. Agnes at Byculla decided to show a slideshow of stories like Ramayana, the beginning of Diwali, etc to the students.

Grab taken from Facebook video of Podar International School but permission has not been sought for the same.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 06:54 PM IST