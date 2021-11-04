2DiyeKisanoKeLiye: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait celebrates Diwali with protesting farmers at Ghazipur border

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait is celebrating the festival of ‘Diwali’ with the farmers as they continue protesting against the three farm bills at Delhi borders.

Sharing the picture of Tikait lighting lamps at the Ghazipur border In a tweet, the official Twitter handle of BKU wrote, "On Wednesday, on the eve of Diwali, Rakesh Tikait greeted the farmers on the occasion of the festival of lights by lighting diyas at Ghazipur border."

Rakesh Tikait also changed his profile picture on Twitter and initiated the hashtag #2DiyeKisanoKeLiye (2 lamps for farmers).

Joining in, farmers also started celebrating making the hashtag trend.

Have a look.

Recently, Tikait said that the Centre has time till November 26 to repeal the contentious farm laws, after which farmer protests around Delhi would be intensified.

Farmers are staging protests at Delhi border for the last 11 months. They have been constantly demanding withdrawal of the three contentious farm bills. They also demand a guarantee of procuring their crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers are continuing their protest on borders. The protest will complete 12 months of their protest on November 26.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 11:23 AM IST