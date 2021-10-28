Diwali 2021: Lakshmi Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Tithi, Significance - Here's all you need to know

The festival of lights, Diwali, is one of the biggest festivals in India. The second day of the festival will be celebrated as Lakshmi Puja this year. This year, Lakshmi Puja falls on November 4.

Lakshmi Puja is celebrated as one of the main days of Diwali. It is always observed two days after Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the festival of lights. This year, Dhanteras falls on November 2.

Diwali is one of the major festivals of India and is celebrated across the country with much fervour. People deck of up their homes and offices with fancy lights, lamps, earthen pots, flowers, and more.

Lakshmi Puja Significance:

Apart from the celebrations, one of the most important things devotees do on this day is perform Lakshmi Puja. It is believed that on this day Goddess Lakshmi descends on earth and blesses people with luck and prosperity.

According to http://drikpanchang.com, many devotees observe a day-long fast on this day and break the fast after the puja in the evening.

On the occasion of Lakshmi Puja, people decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers and ashoka, mango and banana leaves. Many will also keep a Mangalik Kalash covered with a coconut on both sides of their house entrance and install idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

Lakshmi Puja Date:

This year, Lakshmi puja falls on November 4 (Thursday).

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat and Tithi for Mumbai:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 06:42 PM to 08:35 PM

Pradosh Kaal - 06:04 PM to 08:35 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:42 PM to 08:42 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 06:03 AM on Nov 04, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 02:44 AM on Nov 05, 2021

Nishita Kaal Muhurat:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 11:57 PM to 12:47 AM, November 5

Mahanishita Kaal - 11:57 PM to 12:47 AM, Nov 05

Simha Kaal - 01:08 AM to 03:16 AM, Nov 05

Choghadiya Puja Muhurat:

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Diwali Lakshmi Puja:

Morning Muhurat - 06:40 AM to 08:06 AM

Morning Muhurat - 10:56 AM to 03:13 PM

Afternoon Muhurat - 04:38 PM to 06:04 PM

Evening Muhurat - 06:04 PM to 09:13 PM

Night Muhurat - 12:22 AM to 01:57 AM, Nov 05

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat for Other Cities:

06:39 PM to 08:32 PM - Pune

06:09 PM to 08:04 PM - New Delhi

06:21 PM to 08:10 PM - Chennai

06:17 PM to 08:14 PM - Jaipur

06:22 PM to 08:14 PM - Hyderabad

06:10 PM to 08:05 PM - Gurgaon

06:07 PM to 08:01 PM - Chandigarh

05:34 PM to 07:31 PM - Kolkata

06:42 PM to 08:35 PM - Mumbai

06:32 PM to 08:21 PM - Bengaluru

06:37 PM to 08:33 PM - Ahmedabad

06:08 PM to 08:04 PM – Noida

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 04:07 PM IST