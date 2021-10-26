Dhanteras 2021: Date, Significance, Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Tithi - All you need to know

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the festival of lights, Diwali. Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi (13th day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik.
According to drikpanchang, the day is also observed as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind, to help get rid of suffering from ailments and diseases.
Significance:
There is a common belief that Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfils their wishes on Dhanteras. Therefore, on this day, people light diyas and keep them burning through the night in for Goddess Lakshmi.
People worship Goddess Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth; Lord Kubera, the god of treasure, and Yamaraj, the king of Yamlok and the god of death.
Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day to buy precious metals like gold and silver. It is also considered to be a lucky day to invest in new businesses. Some people purchase jewellery, appliances, automobiles, etc., as it is believed buying things on this day brings good luck.
Dhanteras 2021: Date
This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2.
Dhanteras 2021: Puja timings, Shubh Muhurat, Tithi for Mumbai
Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 06:50 PM to 08:36 PM
Pradosh Kaal: 06:05 PM to 08:36 PM
Vrishabha Kaal: 06:50 PM to 08:50 PM
Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 11:31 AM on November 02, 2021
Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 09:02 AM on November 03, 2021
Dhanteras Muhurat in Other Cities:
06:47 PM to 08:32 PM - Pune
06:17 PM to 08:11 PM - New Delhi
06:29 PM to 08:10 PM - Chennai
06:25 PM to 08:18 PM - Jaipur
06:30 PM to 08:14 PM - Hyderabad
06:18 PM to 08:12 PM - Gurgaon
06:14 PM to 08:09 PM - Chandigarh
05:42 PM to 07:31 PM - Kolkata
06:50 PM to 08:36 PM - Mumbai
06:40 PM to 08:21 PM - Bengaluru
06:45 PM to 08:34 PM - Ahmedabad
06:16 PM to 08:10 PM – Noida
(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)
