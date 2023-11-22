Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023: All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Day

Dev Uthani Ekadashi which is also known as Prabhodini Ekadashi, Guruvayur or Karthiki Ekadashi falls during the Shukla Paksha of the holy Karthika month of the Hindu lunar calendar. It is a day when devotees of Lord Krishna observe a fast to seek his blessings, along with worshipping him by chanting his holy names and singing bhajans. This year, this auspicious occasion occurs on November 23, Thursday.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Katha

This Ekadashi is the one which falls very close to the grand celebration 'Tulsi Vivah.' Ahead of worshipping Tulsi devi and performing her spiritual wedding with the Lord, devotees mark the Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Special rituals are carried out on Krishna and Vishnu deities on this day including an abhishek chanting the 108 names of the Lord. Those observing the fast, read the story behind the observance of this Ekadashi. The mention of this Thithi comes in the words of Lord Brahma narrating it to Narad Muni.

Rituals and observances

On this day, the place of worship is sanctified by spraying Ganga Jal there. Minimal and simple (satvik) food items are offered to the Lord a night before the Ekadashi; rice is avoided. While some completely observe a fast on the day of Ekadashi, others do it as per their capabilities.

Dwadashi Timings

The fast is broken on the next day, Dwadashi. The period to break the Ekadashi fast with devotion and sincerity is termed "Parana." For this particular Ekadashi, the Parana time falls between 6.51 a.m to 8.58 a.m in India. Breaking of the Ekadashi fast involves the consumption of dishes starting with water, followed by a sweet and rice. All food items are initially offered to the Lord before intake.