Datta Jayanti 2021: Date, tithi, significance, timings - Here's all you need to know

Datta Jayanti, which is also known as Dattatreya Jayanti, is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Hindu God Dattatreya. Datta Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Margashirsha month. This year it will be celebrated on December 18.

Lord Dattatreya is believed to be an incarnation of the Holy Trinity — Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva.

Significance:

On this day, devotees keep a day-long fast and offer their prayers to Lord Dattatreya. Devotees offer specific flowers, incense stick, lamp and sweets to Lord Dattatreya during the puja ceremony. Many believe that worshipping Lord Dattatreya on the day of his incarnation helps devotees to lead a prosperous and happy life.

Datta Jayanti 2021: Date

This year, Dattatreya Jayanti falls on Saturday, December 18, 2021

Datta Jayanti 2021: Tithi for Mumbai

Tithi Begins - 07:24 AM on Dec 18, 2021

Tithi Ends - 10:05 AM on Dec 19, 2021

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:19 PM IST