Dance of the Seven Veils Day: History, Significance, all you need to know

Dance of the Seven Veils Day is observed every year on January 22 every year to mark a momentous event in the Bible; the execution of John the Baptist.

The dance first appeared in the 1893 English translation of Oscar Wilde’s 1891 French play “Salomé.”

The Dance of the Seven Veils can be traced to the events leading to the beheading of John the Baptist.

According to Matthew 14, King Herod Antipas imprisoned John the Baptist for condemning his marriage to Herodias, who was previously married to Antipas’s half-brother Herod II.

On Antipas’s birthday, his niece danced before him and he promised to give her anything she might ask. After she was persuaded by her mother, Herodias, the niece asked for John the Baptist’s head on a platter. Even though Antipas was hesitant, he commanded it to be given to her.

Why is the day important?

Dance of the Seven Veils Day is observed to commemorate the events that led to the execution of John the Baptist. It examines the reason for his imprisonment and the events that eventually led to his demise at Herod’s birthday party.

The dance can prove to be a healthy exercise. The various movements incorporated into the dance helps improve back flexibility and strengthens the muscles.

Facts about belly dancing

Belly dancing is a form of dance that both men and women can perform.

Belly dancing incorporates dance movements from different Mediterranean cultures.

Thomas Edison made several films on belly dancers, including “Princess Rajah” and “Crissie Sheridan.”

