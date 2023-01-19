Budh Margi 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know as Mercury transits in Dhanu Rashi

Budh Margi 2023 |

Mercury is regarded as the god of intelligence and speech. On January 18, Budh or Mercury saw a transit in Dhanu Rashi (Sagittarius). This phase of transit of Mercury in Sagittarius brings different effects on all zodiac signs.

Here are five points about the Budh Margi 2023

Mercury will be transiting in Sagittarius on January 18 and will soon return in Capricorn on February 7, 2023

For Sagittarians, this transit is being told as auspicious. Budh Margi 2023 is likely to fetch economic reforms in their lives. Also, people in careers related to vocal communication will benefit from the phase. So, this is the ideal time as per experts to speak on important topics and decisions.

Sun and Venus are considered as favorable planets for Mercury while Moon and Mars are considered as its inimical planets. Offering prayers to Sun God and performing Suryanamaskar is considered very fruitful to eliminate any ill effects of the phase.

Wednesday is a day dedicated to the planet Mercury, and it is also called "Budh-vaar." Visiting a navagraha temple on this day is ideal. If possible, wear green cloth while visiting the temple and worshipping Budh.

Chants to recite to seek the blessings of Mercury:

(1) Om bum budhaaya namah

(2) Priyam gukalikaashyaamam Rupenaam prathimam Budham

Saumyam Saumya gunorpetham tham Budham pranamamyaham

(3) Om Saumya Rupay Vidhmahe Vaaneshay Dhimahi Tanno: Saumya Prachodyat



