Beyond Influences: The Courage To Choose Right

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj jiUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Beyond Influences: The Courage To Choose Right

We all have heard the proverb ‘Where there is a will, there is a way’ numerous times in our lives. However, not many of us know that it can be a very important tool for self-transformation. Because the question of one's inner transformation is linked to the strength of one's will and the resoluteness of one's spirit. We should realise that in any given situation, we have the power to choose whether our response to that situation will be passive or proactive, positive or negative, indifferent or attentive. However, in real life, how many of us exercise this power to choose? Not many! Because, while making decisions, we are influenced by many factors, which keep on pushing us in one or the other direction, as a result of which our power to make the right choice gets limited and at times controlled or suppressed. So, what exactly are these factors? Well, they may primarily include the influence of people who dominate our way of thinking, our beliefs, our attitudes, and even our complete personality. Some of us also get suppressed by our fears, attachments, desires, biases or other negative and futile thoughts, which result in a lack of focus.

According to various studies done by behavioural scientists, most of our influences come from the phases of childhood and teenage life while we enter adulthood. By the time we reach adulthood, we acquire many preconceived ideas or beliefs from our family and social and cultural environment, and that is why we assume that some things or people are always positive and others are always negative when, in fact, that's not necessarily true.

Marketing’s New Science Of Human Behaviour
From a spiritual perspective, in any particular situation, courage, wisdom, high self-esteem and focus are required to sit down calmly and make an assessment about the possible choices before you and then finally make the right decision. So the more we practise relaxation, positive thinking and meditation, the more we can rise above all the factors with negative influence and exercise our power of choice accurately and with confidence.

nikunjji@gmail.com --- www.brahmakumaris.com

Writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India,Nepal & UK. To date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by Him.

