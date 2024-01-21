 'Ayodhya Lag Raha Hai': Youths Perform Shiva Aarti At Mumbai Temple, Experience Divine Vibe Like Ram Janmabhoomi (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpirituality'Ayodhya Lag Raha Hai': Youths Perform Shiva Aarti At Mumbai Temple, Experience Divine Vibe Like Ram Janmabhoomi (VIDEO)

'Ayodhya Lag Raha Hai': Youths Perform Shiva Aarti At Mumbai Temple, Experience Divine Vibe Like Ram Janmabhoomi (VIDEO)

The Jabreshwar Mandir, located in Mumbai's Walkeshwar area, saw the festive spirit going high during an aarti carried out earlier this month.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Jabreshwar Mandir | Instagram

People across the globe, especially in India, are eagerly waiting for the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. As the day nears, devotees are seen raising the fervour and involving themselves in festivities. As several temples across the country are gearing up with celebrations to mark the auspicious day, visuals from a Lord Shiva temple in Mumbai surfaced online, giving viewers goosebumps.

Which temple was it?

The Jabreshwar Mandir, located in Mumbai's Walkeshwar area, saw the festive spirit going high during an aarti carried out earlier this month. With drums, temple bells, and holy chants, the divine premises worshipped Lord Shiva in a vibrant way. The temple was full of youths vibing to the spiritually energetic aarti. One of them reflected at the enchanting ambience and revealed being transported to Ayodhya. He displayed a message on his phone while participating in the ritual which read: "Jabreshwar Ayodhya Lag Raha (Jabreshwar seems like Ayodhya)."

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
One of India's most sacred Shiva abodes, Mahakaleshwar boasts the country's religious power
article-image

Jabreshwar Mandir aarti

As we know that Mondays are special to Lord Shiva, a special aarti is carried out at the Jabreshwar Mandir in Mumbai, which runs for more than an hour. Many devotees, especially youngsters, attend the ritual and worship by reciting bhajans and prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva, Ganpati Bappa, and Ambe Ma, among other holy chants.

The mesmerising visuals of the aarti uploaded on Instagram come from last Monday, amidst Makar Sankranti festivities. Undoubtedly, the premises was lit and filled with heavenly vibe (the author was present at the location during the aarti).

Read Also
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Temples Visited By PM Modi In January 2024 Before Prana Pratishtha
article-image

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Only a few hours remain for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. On January 22, PM Narendra Modi, in the presence of several dignitaries, would officially open the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya in a grand function.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ayodhya Lag Raha Hai': Youths Perform Shiva Aarti At Mumbai Temple, Experience Divine Vibe Like Ram...

'Ayodhya Lag Raha Hai': Youths Perform Shiva Aarti At Mumbai Temple, Experience Divine Vibe Like Ram...

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Temples Visited By PM Modi In January 2024 Before Prana Pratishtha

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Temples Visited By PM Modi In January 2024 Before Prana Pratishtha

Mumbai: Brahma Kumaris To Honour 300 Tapasvis For 25 Years Of Celibate & Satvik Living

Mumbai: Brahma Kumaris To Honour 300 Tapasvis For 25 Years Of Celibate & Satvik Living

Ayodhya Temple Consecration: PM Modi Tweets Bengali Nazrul Geeti On Lord Ram, Pumps Up Celebrations...

Ayodhya Temple Consecration: PM Modi Tweets Bengali Nazrul Geeti On Lord Ram, Pumps Up Celebrations...

PM Modi On Satvik Diet: Food Preparations That One Can Eat During This Dietary Regimen

PM Modi On Satvik Diet: Food Preparations That One Can Eat During This Dietary Regimen