'Ayodhya Lag Raha Hai': Youths Perform Shiva Aarti At Mumbai Temple, Experience Divine Vibe Like Ram Janmabhoomi (VIDEO)

People across the globe, especially in India, are eagerly waiting for the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. As the day nears, devotees are seen raising the fervour and involving themselves in festivities. As several temples across the country are gearing up with celebrations to mark the auspicious day, visuals from a Lord Shiva temple in Mumbai surfaced online, giving viewers goosebumps.

Which temple was it?

The Jabreshwar Mandir, located in Mumbai's Walkeshwar area, saw the festive spirit going high during an aarti carried out earlier this month. With drums, temple bells, and holy chants, the divine premises worshipped Lord Shiva in a vibrant way. The temple was full of youths vibing to the spiritually energetic aarti. One of them reflected at the enchanting ambience and revealed being transported to Ayodhya. He displayed a message on his phone while participating in the ritual which read: "Jabreshwar Ayodhya Lag Raha (Jabreshwar seems like Ayodhya)."

WATCH VIDEO

Jabreshwar Mandir aarti

As we know that Mondays are special to Lord Shiva, a special aarti is carried out at the Jabreshwar Mandir in Mumbai, which runs for more than an hour. Many devotees, especially youngsters, attend the ritual and worship by reciting bhajans and prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva, Ganpati Bappa, and Ambe Ma, among other holy chants.

The mesmerising visuals of the aarti uploaded on Instagram come from last Monday, amidst Makar Sankranti festivities. Undoubtedly, the premises was lit and filled with heavenly vibe (the author was present at the location during the aarti).

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Only a few hours remain for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. On January 22, PM Narendra Modi, in the presence of several dignitaries, would officially open the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya in a grand function.