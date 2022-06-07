e-Paper Get App

Astrology and romance: Know more about your matches

Astrological factors play an important role in romantic life

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

If the planetary placements can tell you about your love match, they can surely tell you about your sexual compatibility. Many astrological factors play an important role in determining how your romantic life will be. Yes, you read it right. Astrology can be your guide to good intimacy. Understanding the turn-ons of our zodiac sign can help us understand what we enjoy with our partners. Read to know about what turns your sun sign-on:

Gemini

Geminis love to talk dirty. They are playful and are open to trying anything once or twice. Hence, it is important to have an open mind.

Cancer

They are romantic people who pleasure their partner to their wildest expectations. Give a kiss on their heart as that spot turns them on the most.

Taurus

People under this sun sign enjoy romance as much as they enjoy food. Taureans are aroused by scents and fabrics.

Leo

For Leos, having a companion who praises them is very important. Pleasing them makes them feel regal.

Virgo

Virgos love to talk naughty although they require an organized room to feel sultry. They are romantically open to learning.

Libra

Libras need their lovers to acknowledge them and their needs. They love to get a body massage.

Scorpio

Scorpios are passionate lovers who love to romance for hours.

Sagittarius

They love to get a massage as it drives them crazy.

Capricon

They do not prefer discussing their romantic life openly. They like to experiment with kink.

Aquarius

Aquarians enjoy video chatting and sending romantic messages more than real-life intimacy.

Pisces

They love to dress up before becoming romantic with their lovers in bed.

Read Also
Never say these 5 things to a Virgo
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSpiritualityAstrology and romance: Know more about your matches

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand: Narrow escape for RJD chief Lalu Prasad as fan in his room catches fire

Jharkhand: Narrow escape for RJD chief Lalu Prasad as fan in his room catches fire

Sonia Gandhi won't appear before ED tomorrow in connection with National Herald case

Sonia Gandhi won't appear before ED tomorrow in connection with National Herald case

PM Modi is with full force behind AAP: Arvind Kejriwal's attack as ED seizes over Rs 2 cr cash, gold...

PM Modi is with full force behind AAP: Arvind Kejriwal's attack as ED seizes over Rs 2 cr cash, gold...

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: Do you know state will see first election to Upper House after 1998? Read...

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: Do you know state will see first election to Upper House after 1998? Read...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Mumbra Police summons Nupur Sharma on June 22 over remarks against Prophet

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Mumbra Police summons Nupur Sharma on June 22 over remarks against Prophet