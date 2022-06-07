Astrology and romance: Know more about your matches

Image credits: Google

If the planetary placements can tell you about your love match, they can surely tell you about your sexual compatibility. Many astrological factors play an important role in determining how your romantic life will be. Yes, you read it right. Astrology can be your guide to good intimacy. Understanding the turn-ons of our zodiac sign can help us understand what we enjoy with our partners. Read to know about what turns your sun sign-on:

Gemini

Geminis love to talk dirty. They are playful and are open to trying anything once or twice. Hence, it is important to have an open mind.

Cancer

They are romantic people who pleasure their partner to their wildest expectations. Give a kiss on their heart as that spot turns them on the most.

Taurus

People under this sun sign enjoy romance as much as they enjoy food. Taureans are aroused by scents and fabrics.

Leo

For Leos, having a companion who praises them is very important. Pleasing them makes them feel regal.

Virgo

Virgos love to talk naughty although they require an organized room to feel sultry. They are romantically open to learning.

Libra

Libras need their lovers to acknowledge them and their needs. They love to get a body massage.

Scorpio

Scorpios are passionate lovers who love to romance for hours.

Sagittarius

They love to get a massage as it drives them crazy.

Capricon

They do not prefer discussing their romantic life openly. They like to experiment with kink.

Aquarius

Aquarians enjoy video chatting and sending romantic messages more than real-life intimacy.

Pisces

They love to dress up before becoming romantic with their lovers in bed.

