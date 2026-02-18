The Silent Saboteur: How An Inflated Ego Fuels Stress, Stifles Growth, And How Humility Can Heal

Representative Image | Pixabay

It is said that ego does not announce its arrival with noise. It grows quietly, fed by praise, comparison, success, and sometimes even by hidden insecurity. What begins as self-confidence can, if left unchecked, slowly harden into self-importance. It has been observed from experience that people with a heightened sense of self-importance often struggle to connect with others on an equal footing. They dismiss others' opinions, belittle their achievements, and dominate conversations. This kind of behaviour can lead to strained relationships and isolation, as most of the people tend to avoid individuals who consistently display egotistical behaviour. Worryingly, such people with inflated egos resist acknowledging their mistakes or limitations. And this resistance to self-reflection and growth can hinder their personal development. Recent medical studies reveal that people with inflated egos have higher levels of stress and anxiety. Because the constant need to maintain a façade of superiority exhausts them from within. Additionally, the fear of failure or being exposed as less capable than perceived also leads to heightened stress levels.

So how does one tide over this fatal situation? Well! Getting over an unhealthy ego is a transformative journey that requires self-awareness, introspection, and a willingness to change from within. While a healthy ego is necessary for personal development and self-esteem, it's crucial to be vigilant about the potential side effects of an inflated ego. Striving for humility, valuing others, and maintaining a growth-orientated mindset are key steps to mitigating the negative consequences of egotistical behaviour. Humility involves acknowledging one's strengths and weaknesses without an inflated sense of importance. One must realise the fact that an ego that resists learning stagnates personal development. And, hence, embracing challenges and actively seeking opportunities to learn new skills or acquire knowledge keeps the ego in check and promotes growth. When we recognise the contributions of others and the role of luck and circumstance in our achievements, we are less likely to succumb to egotistical behaviour. So always practise gratitude in life, as it softens the rigid edges of pride.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & the UK. To date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by him. nikunjji@gmail.com; www.brahmakumaris.com