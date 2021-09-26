World Rivers Day: All you need to know

Nowadays, water pollution is a massive threat across the globe. Our rivers, especially, are going through hell due to a complete lack of human care and consideration. World Rivers Day puts the spotlight on rivers across the globe and aims to bring about public awareness towards their betterment. Rivers in all countries are being polluted and harmed in one way or another. Whether it’s washing clothes and cattle on their shores or dumping garbage in them, or bathing and religious activities, humans have been tarnishing these natural, free-flowing waterways for centuries.

How it all began?

The United Nations unveiled the Water for Life Decade to help create a greater awareness of the need to better care for our water resources back in 2005. This development led to river advocate Mark Angelo announce World Rivers Day.

The idea was based on the success of BC Rivers Day (1980), which was also Mark’s brainchild. The World Rivers Day event of the UN was in sync with the aims of the Water for Life Decade, and the proposal was approved. River enthusiasts from across the globe gathered to organise the inaugural event. Every year, this day is observed on the fourth Sunday of September.

How can you celebrate?

Wherever you are in the world, here are a few things you can do to celebrate this special day: Organise river cleanups and fish enhancement projects or take children for outings to educate them or host a small party and talk about the significance of saving our rivers.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 07:00 AM IST