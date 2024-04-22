Food Scientist Wins 'Professional Of The Year 2023' Award from AIBCF

Kasturi Chitre, a seasoned certified food scientist with over a decade of experience in quality management, was honored with the “Professional of the Year 2023” award by the All India Business Community Foundation (AIBCF). The accolade was presented during a virtual ceremony on February 15, 2024, in New Delhi.

This prestigious 'Business & Community Awards' program, hosted by AIBCF, celebrates individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to India’s excellence across various sectors. The awards aim to promote and acknowledge exceptional achievements, highlighting those who enhance the nation's stature on the global stage. The panel for this year's awards included notable figures such as Mr. Joginder Singh, former Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI); Hon. Anil Wadhwa, Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs; and Hon. Pratibha Patil, former President of India.

Currently employed for over 12 years at Consumer Science, an ISO 17025 accredited company, Kasturi has significantly impacted the retail industry through her expert management of quality assurance, product development, and product management across a broad range of categories. Her rigorous approach to maintaining high standards in both food and non-food items has set industry benchmarks, ensuring consumer safety and satisfaction.

Kasturi’s academic credentials include three degrees in the field of Food and Nutrition, bolstered by her active participation in prominent organizations such as The American Oil Chemists' Society (AOCS), Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), Longhorn Section of Institute of Food Technologists (LIFT), and the Phi Tau Sigma Honor Society. Her comprehensive understanding of quality management and ISO 17025 accreditation management makes her a respected leader and influencer in the field.

Her expertise extends beyond technical skills to include a deep commitment to advancing industry standards and practices. Kasturi's influence is also evident in her collaborations with leading retailers and celebrity brands, which have continuously benefited from her innovative approaches to product quality and safety.

Upon receiving the award, Kasturi reflected on her journey:

"Quality assurance is not just a profession but a passion that drives me to ensure excellence and safety in every product that reaches consumers. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication that the field demands and it motivates me to keep striving for higher standards."

Kasturi's expertise and commitment to the field were also showcased during an invited talk at Texas Woman’s University, her alma mater. Addressing a mixed audience of undergraduate and graduate students, as well as faculty members from the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Kasturi spoke on "Ensuring Quality Across Aisles: Quality Assurance Testing for Food and Non-Food Items." Her presentation highlighted various attributes that are evaluated as part of quality assurance processes in consumer goods, emphasizing the critical role of scientific rigor and precision in maintaining high industry standards. This talk not only reinforced her stature as a thought leader but also served as an inspirational bridge between current academic pursuits and real-world applications, inspiring the next generation of food scientists.

Kasturi Chitre continues to be a pivotal figure in the food science community, pushing the boundaries of quality assurance and shaping the future of consumer safety in the retail sector. Her award from the AIBCF is a recognition of her unwavering commitment and outstanding contributions to the field.