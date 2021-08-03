Rivers of Mumbai or sewers that stink?

MUMBAI: The Great Stink that the 17.9 -kilometre long Mithi river leaves, at its mouth near Mahim, can make someone nauseous. The other three rivers that criss-cross Mumbai - the Dahisar river, Poisar River and Oshiwara-Walbhat river, all smaller than Mithi, are virtually non-existent or are just sewage drains.

The situation of Mumbai's rivers is akin to the 346-kilometre long Thames, that flows through the heart of London, which was declared ‘biologically dead’ by the Natural History Museum in 1957. Thames had turned into a dustbin of London as industrial waste, untreated sewage among everything got routed into the river.

Though Mumbai doesn’t have the great industrialisation that London had, the commercial capital of India has seen migrants move into the city in large numbers and settle besides these rivers to run small scale industries that discharge industrial waste and untreated sewage into these rivers making it almost biologically dead.

Stringent laws and a clean-up measure from London authorities saw Thames get back its life and turn into one of the cleanest rivers, but it took close to six decades of work. But the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of the richest municipal corporations in the country, seems to have a river rejuvenation plan only on paper.

Besides Mithi, BMC has planned rejuvenation and beautification of the other three rivers - Dahisar River, Poisar River, Oshiwara-Walbhat river, and has plans of developing them into tourist places. Experts, however, question whether BMC’s plan is really one of river rejuvenation?

Himanshu Thakkar, environmental activist and water expert and coordinator of South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP)- an informal network of organizations and individuals working on issues related to the water sector - has said that neither the BMC nor the state government seem to be serious about river rejuvenation.

"They first need to clarify their ideas on river rejuvenation. Secondly, the rivers in Mumbai have been channelised by constructing concrete walls, and they have now become drainage channels. However, it cannot even function as a drainage channel, with sewer and garbage entering it. In the name of rejuvenation, the civic body has snapped all the connections of the rivers. There is no system to report the health of the rivers," Thakkar said.

According to Thakkar, it is not enough to have technology and investment as boasted by the Mumbai civic body to rejuvenate the rivers, but serious effort, accountability and transparency are required. "There need to be sewage treatment plants (STPs) in place with sufficient capacity. Again, the problem is that in India, the majority of the cities have STPs with sufficient capacity, but most of them are not functioning as required, or violate the effluent discharge norms. It is high time that the Mumbai civic body understands the right way to carry out the rejuvenation. Just commissioning and upgrading STPs won't help the project; they need to have a process to ensure that these STPs are functioning as required."

Thakkar suggests that the civic body should upload the statistics of the functioning of the STPs on its website daily along with the names of people in charge.